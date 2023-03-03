1 of 14
A MH-60R Seahawk 'Romeo" of the Royal Australian Navy.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 14
People look at a Royal Australian Air Force Triton drone.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 14
People attend the Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Expo at Avalon Airport in Geelong.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 14
A US Air Force F-22 prepares to take off.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 14
A US Air Force F-22.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
A US Air Force F-22 pilot gestures as he poses for a photo.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
People look at a US Airforce Globemaster.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
An aerobatics team performs.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 14
Planes of the Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 14
The Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team performs.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 14
A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A fuel tanker and two FA-18 Hornets jet fighters perform a refueling display.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A fuel tanker and two FA-18 Hornets jet fighters perform a refueling display.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 14
Matt Hall of the Red Bull aerobatic team taxis out to perform.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 14
Matt Hall (top) and Emma McDonald of the Red Bull aerobatic team.
Image Credit: AFP