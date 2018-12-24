Growing up, I'd been taught that Jesus was a major prophet in Islam, known "Isa" and also referred to as "ruh Allah," the spirit of God born to the Virgin Mary and sent as a mercy to all people. Like Christians, we Muslims believe he will return to fight Dajjal, or the Antichrist, and establish peace and justice on earth. But it was everything I learned in high school that came together to make me love Jesus in a way that made me a better Muslim.