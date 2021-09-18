Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: Bloomberg

The UAE and the UK have been friends and partners for close to five decades. The ties between our homeland and the UK are strong, enduring and close — as underscored by the tens of thousands of British expats who now call the UAE home, and the many thousands of UAE citizens who live, study, visit and relish the cultural and sporting affiliations between the two nations.

On Thursday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, carried out an official visit to the UK to launch a new era in ties between the two countries, taking the very special and friendly relations between the two nations to an even higher level.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Shaikh Mohammad at 10 Downing for a wide-ranging discussion and the launch of a new “Partnership for the Future”.

As Shaikh Mohammad noted, “One of the most important aspects of our developmental projects for the next 50 years is promoting developmental partnerships with various countries of the world, especially with the UK.”

The new “Partnership for the Future” is based on a common vision that will drive sustainable profitability and address global issues from a multilateral perspective. Indeed, with the UAE joining the United Nations Security Council where the UK is a permanent member with veto powers, this new era of close cooperation bodes well for the strategic and critical work carried out at the highest echelon of international relations. Indeed, the prime minister praised the UAE for its critical role in assisting international partners and the people of Afghanistan in the days following the takeover there by the Taliban.

Historically, Britain has played a long and strategic role in the Gulf and wider region helping to provide stability and secure peace, and this new partnership will enhance trade, investment and innovation.

There are many areas of mutual concern between the UAE and UK, and the new partnership sets out how both will work together to improve commercial, strategic, environmental and broader ties. As a result of Shaikh Mohammad’s visit, both governments have pledged to work together in areas such as life sciences, innovation, energy, illicit finance, education, security, development, culture, health and food security.