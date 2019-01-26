Much water has flown through the stream since then. My son has become a young man. And my daughter is grappling with adolescence. Smartphones have brought YouTube into their palms. They see paddy fields, frogs, beetles and crickets on the screens. But they will never appreciate the endless patience of a heron. Or the flight of a stork, as it flapped right in front of your eyes. Or feel the squelchy earth beneath their feet.