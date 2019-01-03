Here, in India, there have been many such initiatives, but many of them are doomed by the thoughtlessness and even destructive tendencies of people. The route of my morning walk includes a stretch on a double road. One day I was pleasantly surprised to see huge pots filled with soil placed at intervals between the two roads like a natural divider. My imagination raced ahead as I pictured flowering bushes greeting me every morning. Two days later, I was flabbergasted to see several of the pots broken, with shards strewn everywhere. It was obviously the work of some miscreants who delighted in wanton destruction. Maybe they were young men on bikes who were racing on this road late at night, weaving their way in and out and knocking into the pots in the process. I wondered if these would be replaced or the project abandoned. However, the civic authorities seemed an optimistic lot as all the broken pots were replaced within a few days. I sighed with relief at the sight but it was too good to be true. The new pots met with the same fate as the old ones. Eventually, the effort to beautify the area was given up and now I see the abandoned pots cutting a forlorn picture as they lie outside houses lining the side of the road.