It is also possible that a further uptick in tensions in Ukraine may also reopen debate in Washington over America’s enhanced military support for Kiev, following former US president Barack Obama’s consideration towards the end of his term of office of a range of potential options, including so-called ‘non-lethal’ equipment such as reconnaissance drones and radar screens. Prior to the announcement of the Minsk deal, the then US defence secretary, Ashton Carter, asserted his preference of providing enhanced military assistance to Ukraine, and there are still pockets of support within the Congress for providing this.