One of the more controversial aspects of the Socialist’s plan for government was to exhume and remove the remains of the former dictator Franco from the Valley of the Fallen monument, turning it into a national memorial to Spain’s bloody Civil War of 1936-1939 rather than as a monument to Franco himself. Franco supporters say just four workers died building the vast marble complex some 80km from the capital. His opponents say it was a slave labour complex and as many as 20,000 perished. The Franco family had been given 15 days to choose a new resting site, but the whole process now seems up in the air given the election call.