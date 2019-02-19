Judging by posts on social media and audience reactions to televised debates like that hosted by Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine, the British public is overwhelmingly opposed to letting her walk among them. “Do we as a nation have a duty to at least try and rehabilitate Shamima Begum,” asks Vine on Facebook? Only a handful out of the 2,800 respondents agreed with that proposition. She’s made her own bed, let her lie on it seems to be the general theme. One that garnered well over a thousand likes was drenched in sarcasm. “I think we should be tolerant. Accept her apology… Give her and her unborn child the best possible start in life by housing her in a four bedroom semi-detached in a nice area. Also give her enough money so she can throw coins at the homeless. I’m starting a Go Fund Me page for her.”