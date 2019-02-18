Uniquely, though, Vietnam could also show Kim how opening up could actually bolster his regime’s strength. At the moment North Korea, shunned by much of the world, is almost entirely dependent on its gargantuan neighbour and ally, China. Vietnam has been able to translate reform into strategic independence by balancing improved ties to the US against China’s unavoidable economic influence. More of its exports go to the US than China, while Japan, South Korea and Germany are also important customers. That’s allowed Vietnam some room to push back against China, for instance, on its incursions into the South China Sea.