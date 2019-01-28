Are we to suppose that members of the Trump administration are sobbing into their Coca-Colas over the impoverished starving Venezuelans even as the US commander-in-chief characterises Mexicans, Ecuadorians and others as rapists and drug smugglers? Or, alternatively, could their interest in Caracas be based on its close relationship with Moscow that has invested more than $20 billion (Dh73.56 billion) in Venezuela and is one of its most important trading partners? The double standards here are glaring. The same US lawmakers nipping at Trump’s heels for his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia threatening America’s democracy are actively colluding with Venezuela’s opposition that refused to participate in last year’s presidential election.