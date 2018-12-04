Because of equal justice, I learned here that God has not created us to be selfish, but to be kind to each other. The development and success this country has achieved in 47 years, should have taken hundreds of years to finish. This is a miracle. My family and I would like to wish the whole UAE well. I extend another thank you to the country for their amnesty period. Thanks to them, millions of people managed to change their lives. Many people who applied for amnesty have gotten relief. I pray for these people and hope they give their blessings to this nation. I am proud to serve the UAE.