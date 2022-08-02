The UAE is keen on launching proactive initiatives and solutions based on innovation, research and future foresight, and to study challenges and future trends, enhancing levels of flexibility and readiness in future sectors, especially those related to society, and ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.

The wise leadership directives to transform challenges into opportunities have contributed to the UAE’s leadership of the recovery process in the region from Covid-19, and its effective contribution to supporting global efforts to confront environmental challenges such as climate change and global warming, in addition to achieving sustainable recovery and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

The UAE plays a leading role in shaping and building the future. It is at the forefront of establishing a future development model. The country seeks to strengthen international cooperation and global partnerships, explore and consolidate opportunities for growth and prosperity, and invest in minds to serve humankind. This will help the UAE become a global capital for innovation and shaping a sustainable future, within the preparations for the next 50 years and achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.

The Seventh of the Principles of the 50 highlights the strategic goal to make the UAE a future global leader. This historic decision crowns international efforts for the UAE strategic initiative. The UAE is a global pioneer in future foresight and shaping. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) approved the UAE’s proposal in 2021 to make the 2nd of December as International Day of Future.

Dubai is home to many national landmarks that consolidate the UAE leadership in anticipating and shaping the future. Expo City Dubai is the new destination in Dubai on the map of ideal destinations for residence, business, education and innovation around the world. The city represents a new and global home for creativity, and a model for future cities that are environmentally friendly and supported by technology.

This is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, which aims to achieve sustainable urban development in Dubai. It focuses on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life and reinforcing Dubai as a global destination for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years.

Dubai also has the Museum of the Future, which is a scientific and knowledgeable institution, as the first platform of its kind in the world for future shapers, in partnership with key scientific and academic entities.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has provided opportunities, tools and advanced technologies to manage our environment in the present. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s programmes and projects have adopted these technologies to support its plans and improve its services that are based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots and the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This helps DEWA to provide advanced services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability.

Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), one of Digital DEWA’s subsidiaries, the digital arm of DEWA, develops and provides state-of-the-art digital services supported by AI to enhance human capabilities and provide outstanding customer services.

DEWA’s Space-D programme, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in January 2021, has contributed to improving DEWA’s plans, services, and operations. This future trend will contribute to promoting the culture of advanced knowledge and innovation as a key supporter of sustainable development in the UAE.

Besides establishing world-class scientific and research landmarks, the leadership considers people as key pillars in contributing to sustainable impact. It strives to invest in their capabilities in innovation and creativity so that together, society can shape the future of Dubai and the UAE.

In the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai, we are proud of these centres, programmes and initiatives launched globally from this generous land, always striving for glory, thanks to our wise leadership. We are proud of our talent, intellect and creative minds that the UAE embraces to shape the next stage of human civilisation, and building the best future for human society.