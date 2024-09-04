After making phenomenal strides in diversifying its economy with AED 1.4 trillion in non-oil trade in the first half of 2024, the UAE is poised to advance towards a smarter and more sustainable economy grounded in knowledge, technology, and innovation. This confidence is bolstered by the investment of 16 per cent of the country’s total general budget in higher education this year. This substantial allocation aims to equip future generations with the technical and practical skills necessary to drive its ambitious plans for a diversified knowledge economy.

Given this generous investment and a highly progressive social agenda, it is no surprise that the UAE is taking a decisive lead in establishing itself as a regional hub for higher education in the Middle East. In a region with a massive young population and high unemployment rates, focusing on knowledge, skills, and competencies to engage this young capital in economic development and nation-building is seen as a crucial step in the right direction.

With over 165 independent and branch campus universities operating primarily from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, the UAE is emerging as a viable alternative to European and American universities for students from the Middle East and, more importantly, for international students from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Africa. The UAE’s strategic location, state-of-the-art facilities, and a wide range of affordable undergraduate and graduate programmes are attracting an increasing number of students to the country.

Contextually, the UAE’s education sector is relatively young. The progress made in this short period is exceptional. From just eight universities in 2000, the number of universities licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) has risen to 123 in 2024, with 1,375 undergraduate and graduate programmes accredited by the commission.

Proliferation of foreign universities

In Dubai alone, 39 independent and branch campuses of international universities operate under the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), although some of these universities hold licences from both the CAA and KHDA.

One notable feature of the proliferation of foreign universities in the UAE is the diversity of curricula and programme choices available in STEM, social sciences, humanities, arts, and design. General education subjects contextualise learning within the region, focusing on local culture, traditions, and languages while engaging with sustainability, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Another factor accelerating the growth of higher education in the UAE is the changing landscape in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, where rising costs, new immigration legislation, and internal political dynamics are impacting the number of international students.

Increasingly attractive destination

Recent changes in immigration laws in the UK and Canada, caps on international students in Australia, and rising far-right tendencies in Europe have caused many from the Middle East, India, and China to reconsider studying far from home. This shift is helping UAE universities attract students. Post-education job prospects and the issuance of Golden Visas to talented students provide long-term career pathways in the country, making it an increasingly attractive destination.

The UAE’s credibility as a higher education destination is also affirmed by the presence of established universities from different parts of the world that have either established branch campuses or are in the process of acquiring licences to operate in the country.

A few decades ago, oil and geopolitics defined the developed world’s interest in the region, but now the UAE’s conducive, safe, and enabling environment for higher education makes it a natural destination for Western countries seeking to reach students from the wider Arab world, Africa, and Asia. The UAE’s strategic location further enhances its appeal. The confidence of foreign players in the UAE market is so strong that the CAA and KHDA receive scores of new applications each year from universities worldwide seeking to establish independent or branch campuses in the UAE.

The evolution of the higher education market in the Emirates is also evident from the international recognition of many institutions. Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, and American University of Sharjah are ranked 181, 288, and 348, respectively, in the QS World University Rankings 2024. According to the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, Abu Dhabi University and Khalifa University are in the 251-300 range, UAEU University ranks 301-350, University of Sharjah is at 351-400, and Zayed University is at 401-500.

However, these developments are not fully capitalised on due to the lack of a coordinated and cohesive process for reaching out to potential students in South Asia, Central Asia, and the Far East. Current efforts to enrol international students are fragmented. In contrast, the UK has effectively used the British Council for decades to promote its universities worldwide. A similar nationwide board or council in the UAE could promote all public and private universities more cohesively.

For any mature educational system, adherence to the highest standards of quality assurance is a prerequisite. The Ministry of Education, through the CAA, has created a very robust licensing, accreditation, and evaluation process for ensuring quality is maintained at all levels of university operation.

In this regard, the CAA has partnered with international accreditation organisations such as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), and Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for the benefit of UAE-based universities.

Despite these advances and recognitions, UAE higher education needs to make a quantum leap in order to play the crucial role in nurturing talent that could drive the knowledge economy. One of the key areas of focus has to be on education that is student-centred to meet the expectations and needs of students who demand flexibility, technology-driven pedagogies, and a skill set that prepares them to work in a highly dynamic job market.

Staying current and competitive

This requires a change not only in policy but also in the mindset of teachers to put students at the centre of teaching and learning. Though digitalisation of curriculum and learning management systems is becoming more common, teaching practices and approaches in many universities are still archaic and outdated due to a lack of investment in upskilling faculty and upgrading educational technology infrastructure. The best way to leverage digital innovation is to invest in technology to stay current and competitive.

In order to engage with changing times and stay ahead not only in creating but applying knowledge, investment in research and innovation is indispensable. Universities operate in highly dynamic social, economic, and environmental contexts, which require tested responses from higher education institutions to address challenges and leverage opportunities.

By investing more in research and innovation and fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government through public-private partnerships (PPP), the quality of graduates can be improved. This focus will create an environment that promotes knowledge generation, entrepreneurship, and technology-led disruption to address some of the Middle East’s perennial problems.

Although research output from many universities is rising, the quality and application of this research to real-world problems still remain elusive. A national research body to coordinate and facilitate inter-university and interdisciplinary research, with a mandate to fund research and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, is needed.

As the global shift away from oil-based economies accelerates, the creation, validation, and application of knowledge become crucial for economic growth. Universities play a central role in generating knowledge, advancing research, and nurturing skilled talent, all of which are essential for national success in an interconnected and globalised world.

Recognising this, the UAE government’s ‘National Strategy for Higher Education 2030’ highlights the importance of preparing future generations to contribute to and benefit from a knowledge-based economy.