Why young Tunisians are so vulnerable to an ideology of hate is considered to be due to dire economic straits as well as social inequality. The economy has remained in the doldrums since 2010. Heavily in debt and under pressure from the IMF that has propped up the economy with billions of dollars, the government is forced to raise taxes, make cuts to public services and fuel subsidies to reduce its budget deficit. Despite a government drive to fight corruption, the World Bank estimates corruption costs the country in the region of one billion dollars annually. November witnessed a strike by over 650,000 public sector employees demanding increased wages. Teachers are staging protests with ‘a day of rage’ scheduled for December 18. Tunisia’s GDP standing at just over $44 billion (Dh161.5 billion) is more or less the same today as it was eight years ago when economic hardship propelled Tunisians to take to the streets. Worryingly activists have taken a leaf out of France’s yellow vest movement calling for the disenchanted to join peaceful demonstrations around the nation wearing red vests.