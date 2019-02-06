Here’s the latest of these indignities, to which mere indignation should not have been the answer by Palestinian leaders — stop aid to all Palestinians, regardless of whom it goes to and whose life it affects, this being the directive from legislators in both the House and the Senate, who last year had unanimously passed the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA), which came into effect only last Friday. As of last Friday, then, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which in 2017 had granted the PNA close to $268 million (Dh983.6 million), including $60 million set aside annually to Palestinian security forces, will not disburse another cent in the West Bank and Gaza.