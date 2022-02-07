India lost her voice on Sunday. The constant soundtrack of our joys, sorrows, heartbreak and love Lata Mangeshkar left us. It felt as if a beloved elder in one’s own family had gone.

Lataji’s voice spanned multitudes. She made Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minster, weep when she sang “aey mere watan kei logon”. A 70 year old glorious career, 25,000 songs and an unparalleled legacy.

As the news sank in, I kept listening to “Allah tero naam, Ishwar tero naam” and sobbed. I can’t imagine anyone being dry eyed when it plays. Lataji brought together a divided nation to mourn the passing of its lodestar, its icon.

And, yet those who seek to divide us on religious grounds couldn’t leave us alone even as we grieved. Shah Rukh Khan, superstar and a favourite punching bag of the hate mongers went to Lataji’s funeral to pay his last respects. She had been the voice of countless SRK movies that millions of Indians identify with.

As SRK stood clad in a white T-shirt, hands folded in respect and blew dua (Islamic blessing) with his manager Pooja Dadlani who had folded her hands in a namaskar, it showcased a picture of India united in grief at losing her voice.

It couldn’t last. Soon enough attacks emerged on social media — the favourite lynch mob of those who traffic in hate. They claimed incredibly that SRK had spat on Lataji’s body. Yes read that slowly — SRK had spat on Lataji body while paying his last respects.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attends the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Immediately the Twitter-verse was filled with hate for SRK in particular and Muslims in general with propaganda channels joining in and attacking Muslims saying they disrespect our icons. A BJP functionary from a northern state also joined in.

SRK blowing dua should have been unexceptional but, a combination of bigotry and ignorance at other religions practises was used to mislead grieving people and target Muslims.

Because I monitor social media for a living as an investigative journalist I can tell you one thing attacking Muslims for “spitting” has a long life on social media.

Yes it finally even targeted a Bollywood superstar who is a Muslim but, we have had “editors” calling out “thookers” (spitters) a mainstream media channel doing a full programme on “thook Jihad” (I am ashamed to write this. But, this is how much journalism has sunk in India).

A much loved superstar

From attacking Muslim vendors the hate mongers are now emboldened enough to attack a much loved superstar.

A right wing worthy who seems to spend all his time in a particular channel’s studio incredibly went on to define “Thooker” “noun a person who physically or digitally spits at others with an intention to spread a disease”. This is how “educated” right wing unabashedly spread bigotry and hate sans any checks.

I keep wondering what has happened to us as Indians? Remember the fraud narcotic drug case against Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, who spent time in jail as a pandemic raged. Finally what was Aryan Khan’s crime? Being the son of Shah Rukh Khan a target of those who can’t stand the religious plurality of Bollywood with the Khan trinity of superstars.

Another channel recently ran a story announcing Aamir Khan had married for the third time. When this was found to be baseless, the story was simply pulled down. No apology was offered.

The hate mongers who attack Muslims for a lucrative living have forced the Bollywood Khans in to silence as routinely their films are attacked with boycott calls. Actors like Deepika Padukone who were vocal on issues are now routinely bullied in to silence.

Lata - a rare gem

We have truly become the republic of hurt sentiment. Anybody with a grievance has to threaten violence and boycott against actors and brands like the Tata owned Tanishq or Fab India and immediately apologies are offered and advertising on multi-faith love pulled.

I am a practising Hindu and I am not offended at portrayals of inter faith love. Who do these hate mongers speak for because they claim to be speaking for the majority?

Minorities are routinely demonised in India today. Perhaps Lataji was one of the rare gems that still united India. I can only end with the words she sang so beautifully “sabko sanmati deh Bhagwan” (may God grant us all tolerance and sanity).