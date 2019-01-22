During the second round of talks, the Taliban first rejected a meeting in Riyadh, citing Saudi pressure to meet the Kabul emissaries, but later agreed to meet the Americans in Doha. The Taliban have strictly maintained their refusal to meet the Kabul representatives until an agreement is reached with the US over its military presence. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US representative, said, “They told us they want to talk to us first to address the security issues and then talk to the Afghan side to address the political matters.” The Americans want a guarantee that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terrorists once their troops withdraw.