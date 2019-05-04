Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Agencies

In the age of fake news, it is very easy to get fooled by what is genuine and what is not. And that has made many of us sceptical when something outrageous comes along. And before we react, we ought to do a diligent research from various news sources to verify the accuracy of what we just heard or read.

Last week at a rally to drum up support for his re-election in 2020, US president Donald Trump let loose a barrage of charges that took many Saudis by surprise.

Talking to a feverish crowd of red-hatted supporters, Trump hollered that he was instrumental in bringing money from Saudi Arabia, the implication being that it was an order to pay. He went on to tell the cheering crowd that with just one phone call to King Salman, he secured $500 million (Dh1.84 billion) for the US Treasury. I had to check the video clip myself to ascertain that he had indeed addressed a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin and touched upon his version of the US-Saudi relationship.

In his own words Trump bellowed to the excited crowd: “Saudi Arabia, very rich country. We defend them! We subsidise Saudi Arabia. We subsidise them. They have nothing but cash, right? And they buy a lot from us. Four hundred fifty billion dollars, they bought. They bought $450 billion! I don’t want to lose them! But the military, we subsidise.”

He added that he had spoken to King Salman and told him Saudi Arabia had to pay as “we’re losing our [expletive] defending you, King, and you have a lot of money.” Referring to the $500 million, he claimed the Saudis agreed to pay. Trump added, “I said I want more. We argued. So, they paid us more than $500 million for one phone call, it took me one call.” That it was easier than collecting rent of around $120 from a tenant in New York City, he added. With one phone call!

Playing to the gallery

With each campaign speech, Trump appears to be getting thriftier with facts surrounding Saudi-US relations that go back decades. Last October in Mississippi, Trump stated that he had told the King that “we’re protecting you. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.”

Those words were music to the ears of Trump supporters gathered to hear him speak, but for many in Saudi Arabia such comments bordered on the distasteful.

Earlier he had told reporters that he had made it clear to Opec and Saudi Arabia to take action to bring down fuel prices, clarifying in a tweet that he “spoke to Saudi Arabia and others about increasing oil flow.”

First things first: Saudi Arabia has never been subsidised by the US in any form or manner. Blessed with an abundance of rich liquid gold, the Saudis have always been on the forefront in maintaining their relationships with other nations.

The country has also been among the leading nations in providing humanitarian and economic support to the less fortunate countries around the globe. The Kingdom pays for all its arms either in cash or kind, without any form of credit, unlike other countries.

In fact, Saudi Arabia has contributed economically to the growth of the US through trade and tourism, not to forget the hundreds of thousands of Saudi students who have studied in the US over the years.

Present day Saudi Arabia has existed for nearly a century and not because it was under the constant protection of the great United States. Its existence is due to its wise leadership and successful diplomatic ties with other countries.

Perhaps Trump in his next election rally should bring up the matter of financial and military support that the US taxpayer is shelling out to prop up the apartheid regime of Israel. Billions of US taxpayer dollars have gone to a country that is intent on ethnic cleansing and breaking every UN resolution on the books concerning the fate of its rightful people, that is, the Palestinians.

Trump should announce to his gathered supporters just how many US taxpayer dollars are going to keep that country afloat, rather than pick on allies that have always stood by it. The US subsidises Israel politically, economically and militarily, not Saudi Arabia!

Saudis are no one’s ATM or petrol station. Thanks to the country’s ingenuity, political sagacity and leadership role, the Kingdom continues to prosper.