The lack of efficient and sincere leadership is the bane of the country. Insincere leaders have come and are trying to mislead the masses according to their narrow-minded political agenda. These kinds of things adversely affect the country’s progress. It misleads the public and the decisions are heavily influenced by religious bigotry and other undesirable principles which adversely affect the political and social growth of the country. It is high time our so called leaders took their role seriously and think about the future of the country.