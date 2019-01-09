Our plans and projects for 2019 and 2020, which will further advance the vital marine and terrestrial conservation efforts across the UAE, include: A new marine project that aims to conserve the critically important sea and land ecosystem of Sir Bu Nair Island. Our team will be conducting scientific research in partnerships with EPAA and EMEG, which will inform management and business plans for the island in Sharjah. We will also be launching a terrestrial conservation project in the UAE’s majestic Hajar Mountain range. The biodiversity survey — which our team will spearhead — will fill the gap of knowledge on species occurrence, distribution and status to identify key important areas of biodiversity for protection. Throughout 2019, we have an exciting plan to continue our new educational campaign titled ‘Connect with Nature’, in partnership with Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi. The campaign will focus on encouraging Emirati youth to re-connect with their natural heritage through innovative ways. Join us with your family at Umm Al Emarat Park on January 19 for the community launch, which will be taking place as part of the ripe market.