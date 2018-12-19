Pope Francis will be visiting a nation that has learned the instrumental value of tolerance. We Emiratis have welcomed the world to the United Arab Emirates. Our remarkably diverse population lives and works in peaceful and productive harmony, sheltered safely by a welcoming Arab tent. The willingness of us all Emiratis and foreigners to engage with people different from ourselves in a spirit of respect and empathy has ensured our success. We talk to one another. We learn from one another. We have come to understand and accept our differences. We have discovered the values that we share. We have deepened our appreciation of our own convictions and now comprehend them in a global context. We have come to know one another, and we are better for knowing all the different others.