As Her Majesty’s Ambassador I am proud to represent a vibrant, multicultural and inclusive country where we recognise that our diversity is our greatest strength, but we are humble enough to realise that there is always more we can be doing. I am delighted to be here in Abu Dhabi in a country which champions these same values and whose leadership is proud to stand up and act as a beacon for them across the region and globally. The visit by the pope is a very significant and historic step. It highlights the UAE’s efforts to promote inter-religious dialogue. It also showcases the UAE’s own diversity, with many of the hundreds of thousands of Catholics who call the UAE home expected to attend the public Mass. But it is underpinned by commitment and wider actions which draw from the legacy of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.