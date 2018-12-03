Rather than an ideology or a clear philosophy, the Gilets Jaunes seem to share a set of attitudes, as well as what might be described as an aesthetic. They are angry about the green taxes that have raised gasoline prices, and they don’t like the speed limits on French roads. They are angry more generally, and this is part of why a movement that didn’t exist a month ago became consolidated so quickly: Anger is one of the things that travels quickly on social media, a form of communication that favours emotion; it’s also one of the things that brings people together in a world where trade unions, church organisations and political parties are fading in importance.