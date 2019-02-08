I did imagine a glass-fronted kiosk facing all the action, with high-tech screens, microphones and fancy knobs that I would have to master as fast as possible. Instead we were herded out of the grounds with its sea of white chairs and pristine altar, and driven away in a buggy by a muscular German with tattooed arms. We stopped at ground level, and were led into the depths of the stadium. Soiled paper cups and tissue paper, food wrappers and cans lay strewn in the carpet-lined corridors. My hopes had now begun to seriously waver. But worse was to come. Our room ‘without a view’ was cold and grey, lit by bare fluorescent tube lights!