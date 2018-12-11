Ukrainians, those who rose up to oust their elected leader encouraged by Western states on the promise of freedoms and prosperity, have been bitterly disappointed. There is no EU or Nato membership in the offing. Ukraine has been robbed of Crimea and conflict still rages in eastern regions now under martial law. It’s easy to romanticise revolutions, many of which do have valid causes but the reality is that in recent history there have been no good outcomes. Sadly, those who sought a better life are the ones that pay the heaviest price.