“Parent” as a verb gained widespread use in the 1970s, which is also when parenting books exploded. The 1980s brought helicopter parenting, a movement to keep children safe from physical harm, spurred by high-profile child assaults and abductions (despite the fact that they were, and are, exceedingly rare). Intensive parenting was first described in the 1990s and 2000s by social scientists including Sharon Hays and Annette Lareau. It grew from a major shift in how people saw children. They began to be considered vulnerable and mouldable — shaped by their early childhood experiences — an idea bolstered by advances in child development research. The result was a parenting style that was “child-centred, expert-guided, emotionally absorbing, labour intensive and financially expensive,” Hays wrote in her 1998 book, The Cultural Contradictions of Motherhood. And mothers were the ones expected to be doing the constant cultivation.