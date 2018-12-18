Acknowledging all of this is dangerous. If US mainstream pundits accept their country’s destructive role in Central and South America, they will be forced to abandon the role of the victim (embraced by the right) or the saviour (embraced by the left), which has served them well. The same stifling political and intellectual routine is witnessed in Europe. But this denial of moral responsibility will only contribute to the problem. No amount of racism on the part of the right, or the crocodile tears of the liberals, will ever rectify this skewed paradigm. This is as true in Central America as it is in the Middle East.