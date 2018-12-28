Mattis’ resignation letter so infuriated the commander-in-chief that instead of that resignation taking effect in February, the president ordered Mattis out by New Year’s Day, and probably with the rider not to let the door hit him on the way out. Indeed, the president had taken pride in surrounding himself with former military men, generals, and all of whom have now departed his orbit. Being under fire is one thing, being in the line of fire when there’s obvious chaos, a lack of discipline, no clear objectives and general disorder was more than enough for these military men.