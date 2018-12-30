Since this isn’t the case as the vituperation directed at Muslims by the trolls shows, along with the advice of saffron stalwarts such as Vinay Katiyar, who wants the Muslims to leave India for Pakistan or Bangladesh, or the urging of a BJP member of parliament to dig up the Jama Masjid to uncover the hidden temples, it is logical to suspect that the BJP’s focus on triple talaq is guided more by political than humane, gender-based considerations. The party’s aim must be to wean away at least some women since it is unlikely to gain the votes of Muslims as a community, given the Parivar’s nine-decade-long preference for a Hindu Rashtra (state).