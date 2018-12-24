The contentious Gurdaspur district then consisted of four tehsils, Shakargarh and Pathankot to the north, and Gurdaspur and Batala to the south and of the four, only Shakargarh separated from the rest of the district by the River Ravi was awarded to Pakistan. There is credible information to conclude that the Indian leaders involved in drawing up the final borders between the two successor states indirectly influenced Radcliffe to redraw his line to favour India. And it does not require much imagination to guess that none other than the Congress party and Nehru, the country’s first prime minister had a direct hand in this delicate negotiation. Yes, looking back, it is easy to say, if Gurdaspur could be snatched away why not Kartarpur as well? This line of argument shows a poor grasp of the partition story: at best it is naivete or ignorance. Geographical features like the head waters of the canals, natural landmarks like the course of a river (in this case, Ravi) to an some extent were cited as the reasons for awarding Gurdaspur to India but to link Kartarpur to a just and fair division of Punjab is mischievous.