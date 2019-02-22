Netanyahu’s moves were not only meant to restore diplomatic ties with Latin American countries, but he also went further to prevent the collapse of strong relations with other countries supporting the Zionist state, especially in the light of Paraguay reversing its decision to move its embassy to occupied Jersualem. Israel considered that volte face as a serious blow, weeks after Columbia recognised the state of Palestine — both Paraguay and Columbia are close to Israel. Such a situation indicates that the decisions by some Latin American nations to support Israel in the past years have been linked to appeasement of United States administrations, because they were largely dependent on aid from Washington.