The UAE is well-placed to take the lead on this issue. Food waste costs the country an average of Dh13 billion per year. Recent research has found that restaurants are the main source of food waste in the UAE, contributing 32 per cent of the total. This is followed closely by excess food cooked for celebrations, which accounts for 30 per cent. There is a substantial opportunity here, and the hospitality sector is already coming together to make a difference.