Trump is correct; that would be a terrible deal. Yongbyon represents a small and antiquated portion of Kim’s nuclear infrastructure. But Trump can’t claim that he was surprised by that bad offer. CNN reported that Trump’s top officials told him for days this was Kim’s position and Kim would not budge. Special envoy Stephen Biegun had been negotiating with his North Korean counterparts for weeks, but he couldn’t get the North Koreans to do more, like hand over a declaration of what they have. The notion that Trump, charismatic dealmaker that he is, could bridge that gap in a couple of meetings was never plausible.