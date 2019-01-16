In the Middle East, the consumption of water per person is quite high compared to the global average despite being one of the most water scarce regions in the world. There is no doubt that this level of usage is unsustainable. To manage this apposition and the resulting gap between available water supply and demand, there must be clear solutions and tangible plans — the same as those set by the United Arab Federal Electricity and Water Agency. They suggested that the country should cut down its water usage to 40 per cent of the current figure to reach a sustainable level that can be maintained. A clear goal that can be achieved and an ambitious plan that requires all residents to collaborate and play their part. Individuals, companies and institutions must play their role in reducing water consumption and wastage. With companies, this can, in fact, affect their bottom line because sensible water usage cuts down the company’s utilities bill, all while substantially contributing to the wider agenda of achieving local, regional and universal access to water.