In a world already frayed by conflict and violence, the shadow of increasing global unrest since 7 October looms large. Among these emerging crises, the sharp rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism is particularly troubling.

Each prejudice acts as a mirror to the other, reflecting and reinforcing a cycle of fear and misunderstanding, exacerbating societal divisions at a time when solidarity is desperately needed.

The escalations in hostilities between Israel and Hamas have not only devastated lives in Gaza but have also reverberated globally, igniting a surge in hate crimes and discriminatory practices far from the Middle Eastern epicentre. Top academic institutions of the world have also come under this wave.

The war in Gaza, spurred by Hamas’s surprise attack and Israel’s blind urge for revenge, has left indelible marks on a global scale, fuelling an upswing in hate crimes.

Jewish communities find themselves facing a resurgence of antisemitic attacks for being accused of Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians. Simultaneously, Muslims face the spectre of Islamophobia, often targeted for the actions of Hamas and bearing the weight of collective blame.

Antisemitism is fundamentally unacceptable as it undermines the core principles of equality, respect, and human dignity

Embracing the diversity

The ripple effect of the conflict, thus, transcends borders, impacting communities in Europe, North America, and beyond, illustrating a disturbing symbiosis of bigotry. This phenomenon is not merely a threat to Muslims and Jews — it is a stain on the very fabric of our collective human values, ethics, and morals.

Parts of Europe and the United States have also seen this rise in prejudice translate into state policy. Governments, grappling with the fine balance between security and liberty, have often stumbled, introducing measures that, while aiming to keep the peace in public places and academic institutions, inadvertently deepen the divides.

Human Rights Watch points to the spillover effects of the war in Gaza within Europe: a spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents, and the troubling trend of restricting freedoms, from immigration policies to limitations on the right to protest. Such measures raise red flags about a country’s commitment to the principles of human rights, equality, and justice.

In the UK and the US, reported hate crimes against Muslims and Jews have climbed, indicative of a systemic issue that these societies must confront. The US tries to combat these challenges, with the White House developing strategies to counter both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

While commendable, these strategies must be more than just a balm on the symptoms; they must address the disease itself: ignorance, fear, and a failure to embrace the diversity.

Unchecked hatred

The staggering rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the North America in the recent weeks is a call to action. It’s a stark reminder that the seeds of hatred, once sowed, can flourish if left unchecked. Europe is not immune, with France, the UK, Germany, and even Sweden grappling with their own surges in hate crimes against Muslims and Jews.

Canada’s Senate report, that came out last week, throws a stark light on the breadth of the issue. It’s not just a series of isolated events but a pervasive climate of distrust and animosity, exacerbated by stereotypes and misinformation often spread through social media and political rhetoric.

Islamophobia and anti-Semitism are not new phenomena. From the Crusades against Muslim-majority regions to the pogroms targeting Jews in Eastern Europe, history is littered with dark periods when these prejudices have culminated in violence, discrimination, and systemic persecution.

Such episodes serve as a reminder that unchecked hatred the world is witnessing in the last few weeks can escalate to catastrophic levels.

An 'us vs them' situation

Islamophobia and anti-Semitism do more than harm individual Muslims and Jews. They fracture communities, creating rifts between neighbours and friends. Islamophobia and anti-Semitism feed into each other, founded on a lack of understanding and a tendency to scapegoat the other for society’s woes.

Each act of hate fuels the narrative of an “us versus them”. This feedback loop of bigotry not only harms the immediate victims but also damages society as a whole and creates political instabilities.

Alarmingly, only far-right extremist groups find nourishment in this environment. These prejudices act as a rallying cry for such groups, providing a common enemy around which to unite and bolster their identity. They exploit growing xenophobia and hate crimes to justify their ideologies and to recruit new members by positioning themselves as defenders against a perceived threat to their cultural or national way of life.

As the troubling trend of rising Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the last few weeks continue to mirror and magnify each other, the need for comprehensive, multifaceted strategies becomes clear. Addressing the root causes — educating, fostering dialogue, and promoting understanding — must be at the forefront of a country’s efforts.

Law enforcement and judicial systems must be vigilant and just in prosecuting hate crimes. Civil society, for its part, needs to rebuild the bridges that bigotry has burnt.

Besides the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the unprecedented rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism challenges our collective conscience.

However, the fight against it is not just about protecting the targeted communities at this time; it is about preserving the integrity and values of our increasingly pluralistic societies. It is about ensuring that the 21st century world can live up to the ideals of human rights, equality, and justice that it espouses.