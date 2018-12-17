Gandhi’s earlier arrogance has given way to a style of functioning where he is open to criticism. This is in stark contrast to what is currently the tradition and character of the BJP. The Modi cult has paid rich dividends for the BJP. Not only did it pay off in 2014, but also in the years following, both in terms of poll verdicts (the North-East in general, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections) and enforcing unpopular reforms like demonetisation. But in the absence of feel-good that a people are entitled to expect at the end of demanding processes, the politics of cult that the BJP has benefited from until now seems to have run its course.