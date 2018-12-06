On Tuesday morning, before all the parliamentary manoeuvring and shenanigans were underfoot at Westminster, at the European Court of Justice in Strasburg, Campos Sanchez-Bordona offered words of encouragement that have suddenly taken on a new significance at this eleventh hour in this whole Brexit debacle. Sanchez-Bordon is the court’s Advocate General and offered that he believed Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the clause that allows for nations to leave the EU and activated by the British government to take effect on March 29 — could be revoked by the London government alone without having to seek approval from all other 27 members of the EU. In other words, it’s like as if Santa Claus came early for every Remainer across the disunited kingdom, offering hope that Brexit might be reversed.