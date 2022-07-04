1 of 4
NEW MILESTONE IN SPACE FOR THE UAE: Analog astronaut Saleh Al Ameri’s successful completion of an eight-month-long mission to study the effects of spaceflight on human health is a major milestone in the UAE’s space journey. As part of the SIRIUS-21 crew, he has demonstrated the UAE’s capabilities in advanced space programmes. The 70 experiments conducted during the mission will yield significant results that will enable us to better understand the impact of spaceflights on our minds and bodies. [COMMENT: By Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor]
A CELEBRATION TIME FOR AMERICANS: For Americans worldwide, the Fourth of July is the time to celebrate. The United States faces myriad problems: Hearings over the January 6 insurrection, turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns, and the lurking economic recession. But today, Americans put everything aside and celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday and the anniversary of independence from English rule. In emotional ceremonies across the US, some newer residents swear oaths of citizenship, qualifying them to vote for the first time in the upcoming midterm elections. [COMMENT: By N.R. Stephen, Senior Associate Editor]
INDIA CROWNS NEW BEAUTY QUEENS: Three new beauty queens are a step closer to seeing their dreams fulfilled as Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 on Sunday night in Mumbai. Rubal Shekhawat was named Miss India 2022 First Runner Up, while Shinata Chauhan was named Miss India 2022 Second Runner Up. While they are probably still celebrating, their journey to success has only just begun. Whether it’s Bollywood calling or something else, this is a platform that only a handful ever conquer. Make it count. [COMMENT: By Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
BAIRSTOW AND PANT GIVE A FILLIP TO TESTS: There has been a school of thought that believes the Twenty20 format will kill Test cricket. But T20 has allowed the batters to play high-risk shots even in Test cricket, which has upped the scoring rate. Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking century for India and Jonny Bairstow’s phenomenal batting for England have made Tests more exciting. [COMMENT: By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor]
