“The food is here!” my friend exclaimed, as the notification chimed on his delivery app. We had been awaiting our dinner, and the arrival of the meal marked the culmination of our anticipation.

But a surprise awaited us at the door. It wasn’t a human delivery person. Our jaws dropped as a sleek, futuristic figure emerged — a robot named Talabot, delivered our food. Dubai’s unwavering commitment to technological advancements had struck again, leaving us mesmerised by the remarkable intersection of innovation and convenience.

Through the power of AI technology, Talabots are revolutionising the way food is delivered in some zones of Dubai Silicon Oasis. With seamless precision, these automated marvels transport orders from the nearest restaurant partners to your doorsteps.

Image Credit: Sadiq Shaban/Gulf News

A special experience

With its sleek design and efficient movements, the little robot is a sight to behold — a perfect blend of food, convenience, and technology converging in a single moment. A secure compartment held our meal of steaks, grilled asparagus, bell peppers and garlic bread.

Following the steps provided within the Talabat app, we unlocked the compartment with ease. A tantalising aroma of the meal filled the air, igniting our senses — promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Talabots are designed to operate on designated routes and at designated times to avoid disrupting traffic or pedestrian flow -

As we savoured our meal, we couldn’t help marvel at the remarkable advancements that had brought us this moment. Talabot and its test programme in Dubai perhaps symbolises the future of profitable food delivery, where automation seamlessly intertwines with human needs.

In that instant, surrounded by the flavours of our meal, the convenience of modern technology, and the marvels of Dubai’s innovation, I realised that this experience was special. Talabot had not just delivered our dinner; it had brought us a taste of Dubai’s commitment to blending food, convenience, and technology.

Sadiq Shaban for Gulf News

Sign of the times

Next day, I spoke to some residents about the fleet of food delivery robots in our hood. Talabots are the first of their kind in the region, and have been successfully delivering meals to residents in Cedre Villas, Silicon Oasis since the project’s launch earlier this year.

“I think it’s amazing to see robots delivering food right to my doorstep,” said DSO resident, Aisha Ahmed. “It’s a sign of the times, and I’m happy to see that technology is being used to make our lives easier.”

These delivery robots are equipped with cameras and sensors that allow them to navigate the streets and avoid obstacles. Customers can place their orders through the app and track the progress of their delivery in real-time. Talabots can travel up to 4-5 kilometres on a single charge.

In collaboration with Dubai’s Roads Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Talabat UAE, the initiative aims to introduce an innovative and sustainable last-mile delivery solution in the UAE.

I asked Maria Estevan, Director of Special Projects and Logistics at Talabat about the delivery robots.

“Ever since we rolled out Talabots, the sentiment has been positive and the residents have very much welcomed them. Today, we have recurring orders as customers are choosing to have their meals delivered by the Talabots and we launched a special collection on the talabat app with all vendors that deliver through them. We would like to remind customers to pin the right location to their homes as it makes it more accurate and easier for the talabots to locate them for a seamless experience," she noted.

Image Credit: Sadiq Shaban/Gulf News

Dubai's technological finesse

She added that Talabat is working towards adding more vendors and the Dubai Silicon Oasis residents can expect us to launch in Semmer community soon. “We’re also exploring launching in other areas in Dubai,” Estevan added.

One delivery driver, Mohammed Ali, who has been working in the food delivery industry for over three years, welcomed the introduction of the robots and said that overtime they could help to reduce the workload of delivery persons.

Image Credit: Sadiq Shaban

“I think the robots are a great addition to the delivery industry,” Ali said. “They can help to reduce the workload for human drivers and allow us to focus on more complex deliveries that require a personal touch.”

Given its flawless delivery, it is clear that those behind this unique initiative are working closely with local authorities to ensure that the robots comply with regulations and safety standards. Talabots are designed to operate on designated routes and at designated times to avoid disrupting traffic or pedestrian flow.

The talabots are in line with our mission to diversify our fleet and it is also part of the with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to switch 25% of all transportation trips in Dubai to be smart and driverless by 2030 - Maria Estevan, Director of Special Projects & Logistics, Talabat

As the project continues its successful run, Silicon Oasis residents are looking forward to seeing more such robots in their neighbourhood, delivery food and other essentials.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for the use of robots in food delivery,” said resident, Amna Al Mansoori. “It’s impressive to see how technology is changing our world, and I’m happy that we have the opportunity to witness it first-hand.”