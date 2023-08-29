As a beacon of hope and a defining moment in the fight against the climate crisis, 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) is poised to unfold from November 30 to Dec. 12, 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

It will be a global convergence that promises to unite efforts in search of pragmatic, bold, and ambitious solutions to one of the most pressing challenges of our time. With representation from more than 140 world leaders, this event resonates with exceptional significance.

The UAE’s resolute commitment to COP28 holds considerable weight, especially given its historical association as an “oil state.” However, the nation is unwavering in its determination to rewrite this narrative by embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship with audacity.

UAE’s dedication to carbon footprint reduction

Positioned as a forward-thinking entity, the UAE is actively charting a transformative course, aspiring to evolve into a greener and more environmentally aware nation. This vision is firmly intertwined with international pursuits aimed at combating climate change and realising sustainable development goals.

Notable among these endeavours are the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Sharjah Waste-to-energy project, and a remarkable $50 billion investment across 40 countries for renewable energy initiatives.

An outstanding exemplar of the UAE’s dedication to carbon footprint reduction is its substantial venture into nuclear energy. Through the sophisticated Barakah Nuclear Energy Plants, the nation is diversifying its energy sources beyond traditional fossil fuels.

This embrace of nuclear energy, renowned for its low-carbon attributes and minimal greenhouse gas emissions, positions the UAE as a pioneering champion in the global battle against climate change.

A view of the Barakah plant units 1 and 2 Image Credit: Supplied

Sustainability and environmental custodianship

As the host of COP28, the UAE signifies unwavering resolve in setting an example for sustainability and environmental custodianship. The nation’s steadfast dedication to carving an eco-friendly trajectory that stimulates positive global shifts is truly praiseworthy.

By showcasing ambitious projects, disseminating insights, and fostering collaboration, the UAE seeks to intensify the urgency for collective action, urging nations across the globe to escalate their efforts to address the imperatives of climate change.

Through active participation in COP28, the UAE is primed to create an enduring impact, steering the international community towards a sustainable future that safeguards the well-being of both present and forthcoming generations.

UAE's ESG goals encompass gender equality, sustainable energy investment, and financial transparency

Pride and optimism

This endeavour aligns seamlessly with the goals of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance), including gender equality, sustainable energy investment, and financial transparency.

As a young Emirati student, the significance of COP28 reverberates deeply, shaping not solely the UAE’s trajectory but the trajectory of the global community. This event provides an avenue for me and my fellow Emirati youth to be integral to an international endeavour addressing the formidable challenge of climate change.

The UAE’s dynamic involvement in COP28 serves as a particularly inspiring testament, defying its historical image as an oil-dependent entity. This resonates strongly with our commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Witnessing my country take bold strides towards a greener future kindles immense pride and optimism within me as a young Emirati.