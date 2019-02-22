In Europe, where values of decency, equality and social justice and a state-brokered social programmes are the norm, Sanders’ political philosophy isn’t radical, but simply the norm too. On the other side of the Atlantic — and south of the Canadian border — the mere notion of basic health care for all is akin to surrendering to a Communist regime, and any suggestion that those who make more money should shoulder a higher burden of any tax scheme is a page taken from the collective works of Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin. Or for Sanders to suggest that third-level education should be open to all and where tuition fees are abolished, it’s like opening the gates of Rome to the hairy Visigoth and Vermont hordes. Unlike most other states, Sanders’ New England home accepts the concepts not as the radical ravings of some commissar and the local people’s soviet, but as the norm too.