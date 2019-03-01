Last week, Pope Francis, a spiritual leader I admire for trying to bring the Roman Catholic church into the 20th century while the rest of us deal with the challenges of 21st century living, convened a gathering of senior church officials to deal with the very topic of sexual abuse. Whether it will have any effect isn’t clear, but it did at least send a rather quiet message that the church is concerned. But earlier this week that was indeed a very loud and clear message, one that made headlines around the globe, that Cardinal George Pell, once the leader of Australia’s Catholics and formerly the treasurer to the Vatican — a position that’s the third most senior in the church and its 1.2 billion followers — is now facing up to 50 years behind bars for sexually assaulting children.