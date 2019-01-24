Three times in the previous century, German troops have marched into France. The first was a short-lived affair but set Prussia and its neighbouring states on course for German unification in the 1870s. Next came the mud and blood of the First World War between 1914 and 1918, and the unfinished business and recriminations or the Weimar Republic’s reparations laid the conditions for the sheer horror of the Second World War that killed some 50 million, left the cities and towns of Europe in ruins, and saw the nations of the western portion of the continent stare at the massed tanks, men and missiles of the Soviet Union across an Iron Curtain.