The first of them came from Howard Schultz, the billionaire founder of the Starbucks coffee empire. He is exploring running for president as an independent. Schultz has described his political philosophy as being “socially liberal and fiscally conservative.” This formula is the one that has been adopted by so-called “centrists” — moderate Democrats and liberal Republicans. They have embraced it with such conviction that it has become, for some, the accepted wisdom of what’s needed to fix American politics. The problem with this “wisdom”, however, is that it isn’t wise at all. It doesn’t work and it fails to consider the aspirations of millions of hard-working Americans — the very voters who are supposed to be the intended audience of this centrist message.