The story is about a Yemeni merchant who sold some goods to a notable member in Makkah who refused to pay the price. The merchant appealed to the Quraysh tribe, which was in power at that time, to help him get justice. The Quraysh held a meeting at the house of their chief, Abdullah Bin Jada’an, in Makkah, the powerful city in Arabia. The chiefs and members of tribes arrived at a pact in which they pledged to respect the principles of justice, and collectively intervene in conflicts to establish justice. The pact was written and placed inside the Ka’aba, the holy place for Arabs that time.