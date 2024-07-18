Sustainability is not just a concept; it’s a responsibility to preserve the Earth, striking a balance between our needs today and the health of the environment tomorrow.

Albert Einstein once said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” It seems that, while making the statement, the physicist foresaw the issue of environmental sustainability, one of the gigantic global challenges presently faced by mankind.

The increasing population and tremendous escalation in anthropogenic activities have raised questions about the sustainability of natural resources on the Earth.

Since no area of the planet remains untouched by the effects of pollution, the overexploited natural resources have been contaminated with chemicals, making future generations’ survival difficult.

This gargantuan problem led the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012 to initiate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global commitment to a viable future for all. The SDGs address climate change, economic inequality, and sustainable consumption issues.

The underlying concern of modern society is that while people presently enjoy the comforts of economic development, future generations are on the verge of confronting scarce natural resources and a polluted environment.

The mission of the SDGs is to leave the planet as a self-sustainable system, providing equal opportunities for survival to future generations and other species.

This commitment is the heartbeat of the Paris Agreement, a claimed to be legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 countries at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, in 2015. It entered into force on November 4, 2016.

It aims to hold “the increase in the global average temperature to below 2°C above the pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the increase to 1.5°C.”

The objectives of sustainability to avert a climate catastrophe are:

Responsible consumption

Folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger stated, “If it can’t be reduced, reused, repaired, rebuilt, refurbished, refinished, resold, recycled, or composted, then it should be restricted, designed, or removed from production.”

Going by this dictum, governments must enforce policies and regulations to reduce waste generation and promote circular economy practices, involving designing products for longevity.

This will promote recycling products and minimise resource depletion. Individuals must choose products with lower environmental impacts and curtail their carbon footprint.

Clean energy

Energy consumption is a dominant contributor to climate change, accounting for 60 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. From 2015 to 2021, the population with access to electricity increased up to 91 per cent.

Expanding infrastructure and upgrading technology to provide clean energy can help the environment. Ensuring universal access to affordable electricity by 2030 means investing in clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and thermal.

Businesses must maintain and protect ecosystems and commit to sourcing 100 per cent of operational electricity needs from renewable sources.

Climate action

Climate change disrupts national economies and affects lives and livelihoods, especially for the most vulnerable.

From 2010 to the present, highly vulnerable regions experienced huge mortality rates due to floods, droughts, storms, and hurricanes. The world is witnessing how climate change can exacerbate disasters and threats such as food and water scarcity, which may lead to conflicts.

Life on land

Nature is the root of our life on Earth; therefore, global and regional efforts to sustain forest ecosystems and their social, economic, and environmental functions are essential. Losing forests would mean the disappearance of livelihoods in rural communities, increased carbon emissions, diminished biodiversity, and land degradation.

An irreversible effect of human activity on the environment is species extinction, which upsets the balance of nature and makes ecosystems more fragile and less resistant to disruptions.

A UN report revealed that around 1 million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, many within decades.

Clean water and sanitation

Access to safe water and sanitation is a basic human need for health and well-being. Billions of people could lack access to these services in 2030 unless immediate steps are taken.

Owing to rapid population growth and urbanisation, water needs for agriculture, industry, and energy sectors are rising. Almost half the world’s population experiences severe water scarcity for at least a month. With the rise in global temperatures, the situation will only worsen.

Investments in infrastructure facilities, protection, and restoration of water-related ecosystems are steps to ensure universal access to safe and affordable drinking water. It’s time to manage our most precious resource responsibly, as it’s essential for poverty reduction, food security, and peace.

As historian Thomas Fuller stated, “We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.”

These principles are not just theoretical; they are actionable steps being integrated into industries worldwide, including sustainable construction, which focuses on long-lasting structures, efficient use of energy, and eco-friendly materials.

While governments have committed to reducing environmental footprints and conserving resources, companies have set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions, signalling a shift towards greener business practices.

Experts have warned that if the emissions are left unchecked, the prognosis for global warming will be dire. According to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, it is a make-or-break moment for maintaining the 1.5°C limit.

The journey is long, but every step that follows the principles is a stride towards a brighter and sustainable tomorrow.