As he nodded, I turned over to my son told him to come over and say hello to ‘shaikh Yousuf … and he’s not going to bite.’ My son, with a look that implied that his father had too much of a whiff of the mountain air, came over reluctantly. But in a matter of time, I had him and my nephew walk over to the rabbi’s family seated several seats away, and kids being kids, they bonded very soon. The mother, perhaps satisfied that our intent was not evil began to let her guard down and settled comfortably in her seat. The rabbi told me he was from Israel but had migrated to Vienna with his family two years ago. He has been vacationing in Switzerland and was now on his way back to the city of his forefathers. He was an orthodox man and was not very happy with the religious movement in Israel. The laws of God were being violated and it was not the proper atmosphere to raise his children. The sabbath was not held as sacredly as he would have liked.