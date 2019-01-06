Like other American success stories, many Palestinians, Somalis, and Yemenis began at the bottom rung of the economic ladder and within less than a generation began to climb upward. Forty years ago, Yemenis, for example, were labourers and farmworkers. Today they count among their ranks thousands of successful small businessmen, with their children having become lawyers, doctors, and engineers. Palestinians, who have been here longer, have a similar success story to tell. The children of the Palestinian grocers, with whom I worked 40 years ago, are now successful entrepreneurs or college-educated professionals. Somalis, the newest of the groups with most of their community having arrived in the last three decades, are already on the same path of upward mobility. They are starting small businesses and seeing their children fulfil the hopes that drew them to start a new life in America.