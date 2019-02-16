Expo 2020’s Opportunity Pavilion (one of three Thematic Pavilions) will be a dedicated home for the SDGs throughout the six months of Expo, using interactive journeys, workshops and gaming components to enhance awareness of these crucial objectives and how everyone can be involved in achieving them. At the very least we want visitors to become aware of the goals and, at the most, to trigger reaction so they leave as agents of change, whether in their communities or on a bigger scale.