Therefore the ECSSR will remain committed to adopting a culture of innovation, development, and the continuous quest for new ideas and innovative mechanisms to enable it to realise its goals of serving UAE society and national decision-makers. Our commitment to the quest for new ideas can be seen in the establishment of our Information Technology and Innovation Department in 2018. This new department focuses on the latest advancements in technology, artificial intelligence, and all matters related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, at the threshold on which the UAE and the whole world stand today. Within the framework of a culture of innovation and continuous development, which the ECSSR has pursued since its inception, the centre has launched several initiatives aimed at stimulating positive discourse on national and Gulf issues. Just some of these include the Storm of Thought Alliance, which the ECSSR introduced to unite the efforts of research centres from Arab countries participating in the Decisive Storm coalition in Yemen. The aim of the alliance is to support decision-makers in each of these countries in a way that serves their national security, and that of the whole region. Another important ECSSR initiative is the Tolerance and Coexistence Programme, which the centre has begun to teach to mosque imams and preachers in the UAE at the start of this year, and coinciding with the national Year of Tolerance. Throughout 2018, the ECSSR devoted its efforts to celebrate the Year of Zayed by organising lectures and cultural events, and by publishing several books honouring the legacy of Shaikh Zayed and his great achievements.